“E.T.” star Henry Thomas arrested for DUI in Oregon

Henry Thomas, the actor who starred as a child in “E.T. the Extra Terrestrial,” has been arrested for driving under the influence in Oregon, according to authorities. Thomas was booked into the Washington County Jail and faces the misdemeanor charge after police said they found him Monday in a stationary car.

Thomas, now 48, played Elliott, a young boy who befriends an alien in the classic 1982 movie. He has also appeared in “Gangs of New York” and “Legends of the Fall,” and more recently in “The Mentalist” and “CSI.”

An email from The Associated Press to his representatives wasn’t immediately returned Tuesday.

CBS Portland, Oregon, affiliate KOIN-TV reports the Tualatin Police Department said they received a call about a car that wasn’t moving. Police said officers arrived, found Thomas and took him into custody after a field sobriety test.

Actor Henry Thomas is seen in a police booking photo (L) after his arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence October 22, 2019, in Hillsboro, Oregon Washington County Sheriff’s Office/Getty