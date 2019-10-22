Chattanooga Mocs Head to Wofford in First Place in SoCon

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The Chattanooga Mocs are 3-0 in the Southern Conference.

They’re the only unbeaten team in league play, so that means they’re in first place.

But UTC knows that staying there won’t be easy.

After a 1-3 start, who would have guessed Chattanooga would be sitting atop the SoCon standings going into the last weekend of October.

Said head coach Rusty Wright:”We’re playing with house money. We shouldn’t be here.”

Said linebacker Khayyan Edwards:”It’s pretty good. I mean it’s a great feeling. At the same time like I said, it’s just like a target on our backs. A lot comes with that as well.”

Said quarterback Nick Tiano:”At this point first place doesn’t mean a whole lot. We’ve only played three or four conference games. We’ve got a long way to go. That means more as the season goes on.”

Despite a tough start, the Mocs continued to give effort.

Said Wright:”I know those guys could have folded their tents at 1-3, and they just kept playing and kept battling. We figured out a way to win three games. If you would have told me last spring we would win four, I would have said there’s no way.”

Talk about effort, freshman running back Ailym Ford has carried the ball over 90-times in the last three games.

Said Tiano:”The way he runs. He never shows any fatigue, so you look at the stat sheet at the end of the game you’re like holy cow that dude got hit 30 times. But after the game he’s as fresh as he was before, so he shows no sign.

On Saturday, we’ve got the first place Mocs against the team picked to finish first in the SoCon in Wofford.

Said Wright:”It will be all we can stand over there. We’ve one but once over there the last 12 times we have played them. Total. It’s a hard place to play because they’re good. They’re usually good, and that’s why it’s a hard place to play.”

Kickoff Saturday in Spartanburg, South Carolina, is set for 1:30pm.