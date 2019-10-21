Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – October 21st, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) A Warmer Monday Before Storms Roll In Later This Evening.



Expect a warmer morning with lows in the upper 50s but increasing cloud cover. Also, lots of fog early this morning as well, with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9am.

Clouds will thicken throughout the day, and highs will be around 77.Another cold front will move in from the West for later Monday night through Tuesday morning with scattered showers and storms moving through.

Drier, breezy, and cooler later Tuesday and Wednesday.

Another system brings more widespread rain to the area for the end of the week and the weekend.

73 & 49 are our typical highs and lows for this time of October.

