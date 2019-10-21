Vols Moving Past Bad Calls and Bad Decisions in Loss to Top Ranked Alabama

Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt spent a lot of time barking at the refs last Saturday. There were more than a few questionable calls against the Vols.

Said Pruitt:”To start with on the officiating okay. I’ll be the first to tell you that I fully support Steve Shaw and everything that goes about the SEC with our officials. It’s a tough job. Now there’s probably three or four other things that happened in that game all right that I don’t agree with okay. There’s nothing that Steve could tell me or anybody else could tell me that I would agree with what happened in the game. The call on Darrell Taylor was absolutely not a penalty. It’s not a penalty. Okay.”

Quarterback Brian Maurer got knocked out of the game for a second straight week with a concussion. If he can’t go against South Carolina, will Jarrett Guarantano be the starter? Pruitt was highly disappointed when Guarantano went rogue and tried to jump the pile on fourth and goal at the one. He fumbled, and Bama returned it for a touchdown.

Said Pruitt:”It’s pretty obvious what happened. It’s over with, and we’ve moved on. Jarrett’s a guy that I’ve said many times before that I believe in. But I do think that he needs to be more consistent with the right intangibles, so he can play at a higher level. He knows that. We talked yesterday.”

Playing Alabama tough is great, but it was still a loss.

Said defensive back Nigel Warrior:”This was a tough fought game. I’m pretty sure a lot of people did not expect us to come out and play like we played. But I think in my heart, I think we gave them a run for their money. I think we were supposed to come out on top.”

Said Pruitt:”But we’ve got to find a way to execute and win in the end.”