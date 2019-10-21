Tua Tagovailoa’s Return Still Unpredictable Says Tide Coach Nick Saban

How long will Alabama have to try and win without star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa? He left the Tennessee game late in the first half after suffering a high ankle sprain. Tagovailoa underwent surgery on the ankle on Sunday. He will not play this weekend against Arkansas. After the Razorbacks game, the Tide has a bye week before hosting LSU. The Tide is currently ranked number one, while the Tigers are ranked number two. Bama head coach Nick Saban says it’s hard to say if Tagovailoa will be ready to go for that LSU showdown on November 9th in Tuscaloosa.

Said Saban:”He will be non-weight bearing for several days, and then he’ll be able to come back as his rehab allows him. So we’re hopeful that in a ten day period, he’ll be back being able to do pretty active type rehab, and we’ll see how it goes from there. These things are pretty unpredictable at this point.”