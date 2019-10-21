Tennessee High School Football Poll

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 21, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

Record Pts Prv

1. Oakland (18) 8-0 188 1

2. Maryville 8-0 171 2

3. Whitehaven 6-1 130 3

4. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett (1) 8-0 126 4

5. Brentwood 7-1 114 5

6. Ravenwood 7-1 95 6

7. Houston 8-0 86 7

8. McMinn County 8-0 52 9

9. Bradley Central 6-2 42 8

10. Stewarts Creek 7-1 20 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 5A

Record Pts Prv

1. Knoxville Central (16) 8-0 177 1

2. Beech (1) 8-0 154 2

3. Powell (1) 8-0 149 3

4. Gallatin (1) 8-0 122 6

5. Henry County 6-2 86 7

6. Knoxville West 7-1 84 5

7. Page 7-1 75 10

8. Tennessee 7-1 65 NR

9. David Crockett 6-1 57 4

10. Shelbyville 7-1 37 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Summit 12.

Division I – Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Elizabethton (17) 8-0 185 2

2. Haywood County (1) 7-1 156 3

3. Anderson County (1) 7-1 144 4

4. Nolensville 8-0 129 5

5. Greeneville 6-2 121 1

6. Hardin County 7-1 96 6

7. Livingston Academy 8-0 87 7

8. Montgomery Central 7-1 53 8

9. Marshall County 7-2 35 9

10. Creek Wood 7-1 26 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Alcoa (18) 7-1 189 1

2. Pearl-Cohn (1) 8-0 168 2

3. Red Bank 8-0 152 3

4. Loudon 8-0 135 4

5. Upperman 7-1 98 6

6. South Gibson 7-1 93 9

7. Gatlinburg-Pittman 7-1 70 8

8. Wooddale 7-1 44 10

9. Covington 6-2 40 5

10. East Nashville 6-2 22 7

Others receiving 12 or more points: Stratford 20.

Division I – Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Peabody (19) 8-0 190 1

2. Watertown 7-1 148 2

3. Trousdale County 7-1 145 3

4. Meigs County 7-1 136 4

5. Forrest 8-0 128 5

6. Lewis County 6-1 84 7

7. Fairley 6-2 56 10

8. South Greene 8-1 44 6

9. Hampton 6-2 43 NR

10. Houston County 7-1 29 8

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. South Pittsburg (15) 7-0 185 1

2. Huntingdon (4) 9-0 164 2

3. Lake County 8-0 147 3

4. Fayetteville 8-0 125 5

5. Greenback 6-2 105 6

6. Monterey 8-0 97 7

7. Greenfield 7-1 76 8

8. Coalfield 6-2 63 9

9. Cornersville 5-3 29 10

10. Clay County 6-2 12 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II – Class A

Record Pts Prv

1. Nashville Christian School (19) 8-0 190 1

2. Davidson Academy 6-2 156 3

3. Friendship Christian 6-2 146 4

4. University-Jackson 6-2 134 5

5. Fayette Academy 5-3 110 2

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II – Class AA

Record Pts Prv

1. ECS (16) 7-1 184 1

2. Boyd Buchanan (3) 7-1 164 2

3. Franklin Road Academy 7-1 142 4

4. Grace Christian 7-1 126 T5

5. BGA 5-3 63 T5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lipscomb Academy 25. CAK 24. Lausanne Collegiate 17. CPA 15.

Division II – Class AAA

Record Pts Prv

1. McCallie (18) 8-0 180 1

2. Briarcrest 8-0 159 2

3. MUS 7-1 140 3

4. Baylor 7-1 133 4

5. MBA 5-3 101 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Ensworth 24.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald , Columbia; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; Elizabethton Star; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Daily Times, Maryville; The Tomahawk (Mountain City), Mountain City; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Paris Post-Intelligencer; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.

