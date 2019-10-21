Teachers letter calls out Hamilton County Commissioners

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A group of Hamilton County teachers has written an open letter to Hamilton County Commissioners, saying “actions speak louder than words” when it comes to raising teacher pay.

The letter calls out several commissioners who recently voted against raising property taxes and against a proposed sixty dollar wheel tax.

Both measures were designed to address the teacher pay issue.

Speaking of Commissioners Randy Fairbanks, Sabrena Smedley, Tim Boyd, Greg Martin, and Chester Bankston, the letter says “These commissioners have repeatedly shown that they do not stand with teachers.”