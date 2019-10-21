Howard Connect wants girls involved in STEM careers

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Howard Connect Academy is trying to get more girls interested in STEM education.

The school just hosted a special workshop that took place world wide.

It’s al part of the international program to introduce and encourage young women to get interested in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math careers.

Linda Allen is an architect who came in to talk to the girls at Howard Connect.

“I am passionate about sharing my career and passion with young people. I feel like we all need to help our young people get ready for the future world, and we can’t expect the schools to do everything.”

The event included a series of STEM activities.

They also invited five guests from different businesses and universities to share what they do as a female in a STEM field.

Scott Rosenow is the Invention Co-Laboratory Designer at Howard Connect.

“By connecting them to mentors, or people in the workforce, so that they may go, hey this is something really interesting I’d want to find out more about this.”