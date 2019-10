CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A Hamilton County Jail inmate is in the hospital, after being stabbed while in custody.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 7:30 tonight.

- Advertisement -

The inmate was taken to the jail’s medical clinic to be checked out after being assaulted.

That’s when they noticed he had a stab wound to his right side.

The inmate was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Related Article: Lawyers want murder suspect transferred from Hamilton County Jail

There’s no word on his condition.