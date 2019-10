CLEVELAND, Tenn (WDEF) – A familiar playground in Cleveland is now reopened to the public.

Deer park has a fresh face after several months of being closed for a renovation.

The playground has been around for many years and is centered in the heart of Cleveland.

The park reopened earlier this month.

Residents say this project was long overdue and they now believe this park is going to be a better and safer place for all.