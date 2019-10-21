Angel Tree Application sign ups

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – It may be spooky season right now but Christmas is right around the corner, and that means the Salvation Army is beginning their annual Angel Tree campaign.

Sign ups started Monday for senior citizens and the sign ups for children and families will be held Tuesday.

This year the registration will be held at the Salvation Army on North Moore Road, right across from Brainerd High School.

The salvation army says Christmas is everything to a child and being able to step in and help really makes a difference.

“The Salvation Army has been doing this for many many years. I have had the privilege of meeting adults now that say I was one of those Angel tree children, Thank you. Now, they are registering; their leaders in our community believe it or not and its just fantastic to see how something so small can make a huge difference in someone’s life,”says public relations director for Salvation Army, Kimberly George.

For more information about what you will need to apply go to the Salvation Army Website. https://www.csarmy.org/