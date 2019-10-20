Prince Harry addresses relationship with Prince William

Prince Harry addressed the swirling rumors of a strained relationship with his brother Prince William during an interview for ITV’s recent documentary, “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.” The royal candidly explained that he loves his brother “dearly,” but they are “certainly on different paths at the moment.”

In the documentary, ITV’s Tom Bradby asked Harry how much of the press speculation surrounding rifts between the two brothers was true. After chuckling at the question, Harry answered, “Part of this role and part of this job and this family, being under the pressure that it’s under, inevitably, you know, stuff happens. But, look, we’re brothers. We will always be brothers.”

The royal brothers — and their wives Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge — have been the focus of intense public speculation and media coverage. Decisions, such as Harry and Meghan’s move to Frogmore Cottage near Windsor castle and the creation of their own joint Instagram account, Sussex Royal, earlier this year fueled rumors of a feud between the two young families.

‘As brothers you have good days, you have bad days’ Prince Harry says the ‘majority of stuff’ written about his relationship with his brother William is ‘created out of nothing’ and adds: ‘I love him dearly’ #HarryAndMeghan https://t.co/GWs5KfuovM pic.twitter.com/bW7GVALZR6 — ITV News (@itvnews) October 20, 2019

However, while Harry acknowledged the siblings, sons of the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles, are on “different paths” for the moment, he maintained they will “always be there” for each other.

“We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we are so busy. But, you know, I love him dearly,” he said in the interview clip, posted on Twitter. “You know, the majority of the stuff is probably — well, the majority of the stuff is created out of nothing. But, just as I said, as brothers, you know, you have good days and you have bad days.”

Prince Harry also discussed how the media handled his mother’s death in a car crash in Paris attempting to escape the paparazzi. Prince Harry says the press is the “worst reminder” of her death.

Bradby also asked Meghan about her struggles with the British press following her marriage to Harry. She said it has been particularly challenging going through pregnancy and motherhood under the scrutiny of the paparazzi. “Not many people have asked if I’m OK,” Meghan said.

Earlier this month, the Duchess of Sussex took legal action against the Mail on Sunday tabloid newspaper over what Harry called a “ruthless campaign” to smear Meghan.

Harry and Meghan’s 10 day trip to Africa with their son Archie in September marked their first official tour as a family. CBS News correspondent Debora Patta said the royal family were sending a clear signal with this trip: They want to be taken seriously and highlight issues ranging from the abuse of women to wildlife conservation.