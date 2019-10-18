Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – October 18th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) Sunny Again Today, But Tropical Troubles May Be Ahead!



Clear skies will continue through the morning. It will be chilly again, with lows in the upper 30’s and low 40’s this morning.

- Advertisement -

Lots of sunshine for Friday and looking great! Highs will settle into the low 70’s with a few late high clouds.

Fair skies will continue Friday night with some late clouds moving in from the South. It won’t be as cool with lows in the upper 40’s.

Right now, Saturday is looking cloudy and unsettled with some showers moving in from the South. Highs will stay in the 60’s. Some leftover clouds for Sunday, but drier and pleasant with highs back in the low 70’s.

Another cold front will move in from the West for late Monday night through Tuesday morning with scattered showers and storms moving through. Drier, breezy, and cooler later Tuesday and Wednesday.

73 & 49 are our typical highs and lows for this time of October.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.