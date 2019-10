U.S. hits European wine, whiskey and planes with new tariffs

The U.S. slapped tariffs of up to 25% on European consumer goods including Scotch whiskey, French and Spanish wines and some cheeses on October 18, 2019, in an ongoing trade dispute over subsidies for aircraft maker Airbus. Getty/iStockphoto

Washington — The United States imposed tariffs on a record $7.5-billion worth of European Union goods on Friday, despite threats of retaliation. Airbus, French wine and Scottish whiskies were among the high-profile targets.

- Advertisement -

The tariffs, which took effect just after midnight in Washington (0401 GMT), came after talks between European officials and U.S. trade representatives failed to win a last-minute reprieve.

The WTO-endorsed onslaught from President Donald Trump also comes as Washington is mired in a trade war with China and could risk destabilizing the global economy further.

Trending News

In the line of fire are civilian aircraft from Britain, France, Germany and Spain — the countries that formed Airbus — which will now cost 10 percent more when imported to the U.S.

Trump announces “phase one” of trade deal with China

But the tariffs also target consumer products including wine, olives, cheeses such as English cheddar and Swiss cheese and Irish butter such as Kerrygold, according to long a list released by the United States Trade Representative. Liqueurs, cordials and Irish and Scotch whiskies will also face tariffs of 25%.

Speaking in Washington hours before the tariffs were due to come into effect, France’s Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire warned the move would have serious repercussions.

“Europe is ready to retaliate, in the framework of course of the WTO,” he told reporters shortly after meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund annual meetings. “These decisions would have very negative consequences both from an economic and a political point of view.”

Le Maire was due to meet U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer later on Friday.

He also warned the U.S. against starting another front in its trade conflicts and again called for a negotiated solution.

What’s really behind the “nasty sell-off” in the markets?

At a time when the global economy is slowing, “I think that our responsibility is to do our best to avoid that kind of conflict,” Le Maire said.

The Europeans have long advocated negotiation over conflict and they themselves will be able to impose tariffs next year to punish the United States for subsidizing Boeing.

But EU officials had already offered in July to call a truce on subsidies for planemakers, in which both sides would admit fault and agree to curtail state aid – to no avail. The two sides have been involved in a row over the subsidies for 15 years.

The tariffs kick in just days after the United States was given the formal go-ahead by the World Trade Organization.

As recently as Wednesday, Mr. Trump singled out the Europeans for being unfair with the U.S. on trade, but said his door was open to negotiate a settlement.

More to come?

The Europeans fear above all that Mr. Trump will impose heavy duties on imports of European cars around mid-November.

This would be a serious blow for the German automotive sector in particular, even if giants such as Volkswagen or BMW also manufacture in the United States.

Tariffs on car imports could raise prices by nearly $7,000

“Our products are very hard to bring in (to Europe)” when Europeans easily import their cars into the United States, Mr. Trump said.

The Airbus-Boeing row is just one of several issues stoking transatlantic tensions that quickly descended into acrimony when Mr. Trump took office in 2017.

He embraced a protectionist agenda, slapping import duties on steel and aluminum from the EU and other allies, while also threatening tariffs on cars.

Trade groups in Europe such as winemakers, German tool manufacturers and whisky producers in Scotland have kept a clamor of protest, demanding Washington reverse tack. Many feel they’re being unfairly targeted over a battle that is ostensibly about aircraft manufacturers getting government subsidies and nothing to do with their own businesses.

The U.S. leader and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed in July 2018 to a ceasefire in the conflict to hold trade talks that have so far led nowhere.

The epic legal battle between Airbus and Boeing at the World Trade Organization began in 2004 when Washington accused Britain, France, Germany and Spain of providing illegal subsidies and grants to support the production of a range of Airbus products.

A year later, the EU alleged that Boeing had received $19.1 billion worth of prohibited subsidies from 1989 to 2006 from various branches of the U.S. government.

The two cases were then tangled up in a legal quagmire, with each side being given partial vindication after a long series of appeals and counter appeals.