TDFN Scoreboard: October 18th, 2019

TENNESSEE VALLEY (WDEF) – It’s time for Touchdown Friday Night! We’ll keep the scoreboard updated throughout the evening. Tweet us your team’s score using the hashtag #TDFN12 then tune in tonight at 11:15 p.m. for highlights! Don’t forget to catch a recap of the action Saturday morning at noon on our Overtime show!
Tennessee:
Knox Catholic at Baylor
CCS at Notre Dame
Boyd Buchanan at CAK
William Blount at Bradley Central
Brainerd at Red Bank
Howard at Hixson
Anderson County at Central
East Hamilton at Walker Valley
Soddy Daisy at Rhea County
Cleveland at McMinn County
Sequoyah at East Ridge
Silverdale at Knox Webb
Grundy County at Upperman
Sale Creek at Lookout Valley
Meigs County at Oneida
Marion County at Tellico Plains
Father Ryan at McCallie
McMinn Central at Signal Mountain
Maryville at Ooltewah
Bell Buckle Webb at Tyner
York at Sequatchie County
Bledsoe County at Polk County
Whitwell at South Pittsburg
Georgia
Calhoun at Murray County
Bowdon at Christian Heritage
Armuchee at Gordon Central
Sonoraville at Adairsville
LFO at Coahulla Creek
Dade County at Coosa
Dalton at Sprayberry
Heritage at Gilmer
Ridgeland at Lafayette
Northwest Whitfield at Pickens
North Murray at Haralson County
Darlington at Trion