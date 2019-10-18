TDFN Scoreboard: October 18th, 2019

TENNESSEE VALLEY (WDEF) – It’s time for Touchdown Friday Night! We’ll keep the scoreboard updated throughout the evening. Tweet us your team’s score using the hashtag #TDFN12 then tune in tonight at 11:15 p.m. for highlights! Don’t forget to catch a recap of the action Saturday morning at noon on our Overtime show!

Tennessee:

Knox Catholic at Baylor

CCS at Notre Dame

Boyd Buchanan at CAK

William Blount at Bradley Central

Brainerd at Red Bank

Howard at Hixson

Anderson County at Central

East Hamilton at Walker Valley

Soddy Daisy at Rhea County

Cleveland at McMinn County

Sequoyah at East Ridge

Silverdale at Knox Webb

Grundy County at Upperman

Sale Creek at Lookout Valley

Meigs County at Oneida

Marion County at Tellico Plains

Father Ryan at McCallie

McMinn Central at Signal Mountain

Maryville at Ooltewah

Bell Buckle Webb at Tyner

York at Sequatchie County

Bledsoe County at Polk County

Whitwell at South Pittsburg

Georgia

Calhoun at Murray County

Bowdon at Christian Heritage

Armuchee at Gordon Central

Sonoraville at Adairsville

LFO at Coahulla Creek

Dade County at Coosa

Dalton at Sprayberry

Heritage at Gilmer

Ridgeland at Lafayette

Northwest Whitfield at Pickens

North Murray at Haralson County

Darlington at Trion