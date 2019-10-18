Garth Brooks Concert Production Release Seat Tickets Set To Go On Sale

(Knoxville, TN) – Production release seat tickets to Garth Brooks’ concert at Neyland Stadium in November are set to go sale starting Friday, October 25 at 10am EDT. There is a eight ticket limit for the in-the-round seating.

Tickets may be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, 1-877-654-2784, or through the Ticketmaster mobile app. Ticket prices are $94.95, all inclusive.

- Advertisement -

Garth Brooks is the number one selling solo artist in U.S. history with over 148 million records sold and is a 12 Time CMA-ACM Entertainer of the Year!