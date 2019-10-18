Emily’s List of Weekend Activities – October 18, 2019

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — There’s a lot to do in Chattanooga, and in nearby cities this weekend.

If you like blues music, head over to Tracy City this weekend for the three-day Bigfoot Blues Festival.

It features some of the country’s top blues artists, including Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Shemekia Copeland.

You can also go disc golfing, zip lining, and have plenty of food and drinks to choose from.

The festival is already underway until 11 p.m. on Friday.

It’s from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, and there are also a couple of free shows on Sunday, starting at 1:30 p.m.

Get a head start celebrating Halloween at the Chattanooga Zoo.

They’re hosting their family friendly event, Boo in the Zoo, once again.

Get the kids dressed up in their costumes, while they trick or treat throughout the zoo.

There’s even pony rides and inflatables.

The event is Friday and Saturday nights, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

If you love bluegrass and hip-hop, you can listen to both at the same time at the Gangstagrass concert on Friday night.

The Emmy-nominated group is performing at the Songbirds South Stage.

The show starts at 9 p.m.

You can also take a spooky train ride on the Halloween Eerie Express this weekend.

The 90-minute journey features storytelling, a tour through the Eerie Fun House, and of course, a bag of treats.

There are two trips that still aren’t sold out yet for Saturday.

One’s at 3:35 p.m., and the other at 7:30 p.m.

Both trips leave from the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum.