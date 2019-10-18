“Barney” movie to be produced by Daniel Kaluuya

What do Barney – the purple dinosaur – and “Get Out” actor Daniel Kaluuya have in common? Well, they’re about to be coworkers, embarking on a film that will reveal a never-before-seen side of Barney. Kaluuya’s 59% production company along with Mattel films and Valparaiso Pictures will produce a new live-action movie about the popular dinosaur.

“Barney was a ubiquitous figure in many of our childhoods, then he disappeared into the shadows, left misunderstood,” Kaluuya said in a press release from Mattel Films. “We’re excited to explore this compelling modern-day hero and see if his message of ‘I love you, you love me’ can stand the test of time.”

The film, simply titled “Barney,” will be Mattel’s eighth live-action film, joining other childhood favorites featuring Barbie, Hot Wheels and American Girl.

Actor and producer Daniel Kaluuya, right, was about 3 years old when “Barney” first aired on PBS. PBS/Getty

Kaluuya was about 3 years old when “Barney” first aired on PBS in 1992. He’s from the U.K. but it aired there, too. So this may be a passion project for the Academy Award nominee, who like other millennials would have grown up with “Barney.”

However, the film will not resemble your average “Barney” episode. “Working with Daniel Kaluuya will enable us to take a completely new approach to ‘Barney’ that will surprise audiences and subvert expectations,” Robbie Brenner of Mattel Films said in the press release. “The project will speak to the nostalgia of the brand in a way that will resonate with adults, while entertaining today’s kids.”

“Barney is a dinosaur from our imagination, and we can’t wait to get ‘I love you, you love me’ stuck in heads everywhere, yet again,” David Carrico of Valparaiso Pictures said.