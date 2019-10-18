Chattanooga, Tenn (WDEF)-

It’s only October and you may think it’s too early to start thinking about Christmas but the Salvation Army is beginning their preparation for the Angel Tree campaign.

Starting this week, registration will be located at the Salvation Army on North Moore Road, right across from Brainerd High School.

“This year were doing the red kettle challenge. And we’re challenging 30 businesses to take a red kettle and ring for one day and bring it back with a thousand dollars. And this is going to go towards our day shelter for the homeless”, quoted by Mark Smith, Area Commander Salvation Army.

Senior citizens can begin to register on Monday, October 21st. Open registration begins Tuesday and lasts everyday until the following week.

The Angel Tree campaign served joy to over 3,300 and about 600 seniors.

