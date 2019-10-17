Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – October 17th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) A Couple Of Chilly Starts, But The Weather Looks Great For The Next Couple Of Days!



Expect mostly clear skies through the morning. It will be getting chilly, with lows in the low 40’s. Murphy & Monteagle will drop into the upper 30’s.

Lots of sunshine returning for both Thursday and Friday, with highs into the upper 60’s to low 70’s and lows in the low 40’s.

Right now, Saturday is looking dry with some rain moving in Saturday night through the first half of Sunday. Another cold front will move in from the West for the middle of next week as scattered showers and storms will give way to dry and cooler weather for the middle & latter part of next week.

73 & 50 are our typical highs and lows for this time of October.

