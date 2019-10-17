Titans First Round Pick Jeffery Simmons Finally Practicing With the Team

Titans must feel like they got a big free agent pick-up this week. First round draft pick Jeffery Simmons started practicing with the team. The stud defensive lineman was injured when the Titans drafted him. He was recovering from a torn ACL. He has missed the first half of the season. Dude is considered a top five talent, and he’s ready to show his skills.

Simmons:”It’s hard sometimes just to know that you are not on the field, but at the same time, this is what you are working for. You are working to get back on the field. I mean that’s the whole thing. I was never just frustrated.”