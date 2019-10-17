Chattanooga, Tenn (WDEF)- Today more than 11 hundred backpacks were placed on Chamberlain Field.They represent the college students across the country who have committed suicide each year.

The traveling display was developed by the national non-profit organization, Active Minds. At the event, people could seek out helpful resources for themselves, friends, or loved ones.

Organizers say this shows many people are impacted and students are ready to take action.

“They want to know that we are talking about mental health. That we are trying to do things to prevent suicide. They want to know how they can help a friend. How they can get a resource themselves and so that is really what we try to do is connect people and destigmatize that conversation”, Tricia Henderson, Interim Director for the Center of Student Well-Being.

This is the third year UTC has hosted Send Silence Packing.