Industrial Education at Chattanooga State Community College

Chattanooga, Tenn (WDEF)- Students in the area and those looking for a career change got a chance to explore the construction industry this morning.

Chattanooga State hosted their Build Chattanooga event. It promotes the industrial industry in the Chattanooga area. Local companies provided hands on learning activities and insights within the industry.

“The benefits are there are great career paths and it can really help build a family and support a family. These careers are valuable and in high demand. And having qualified people are our greatest concern in our industry. We want to have qualified people do the work and do it well,” said Crystal Gordon, Civil and Construction instructor at Chattanooga State.

Chattanooga hopes to enroll more students in their construction programs to guide those looking for potential careers.