SODDY DAISY, Tenn. (WDEF) – Firefighters are battling a house fire in the Soddy Daisy area.

According to the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management, crews with the Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Department are fighting the house fire at 1330 Thatcher Road.

- Advertisement -

Emergency Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.

(Photo courtesy: HamCoTNES)