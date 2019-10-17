Chattanooga, Tenn (WDEF)-

For Kids and young adults, having a mentor in their life could mean the difference between success and failure. That’s why Big Brothers, Big Sisters launched The Beyond School Walls Mentoring model.

- Advertisement -

It gives middle school youth an opportunity to go one-on-one with employee volunteers. The initiative introduces the youth to jobs in their early years and it offers them the experience what it means to work for a corporation or government agency.It also tells them the education required to get that job.

Often times, the Big is meeting their little for the first time. But a strong and supportive mentoring relationship has been proven to be successful. Chief Human Resource Officer of Chattanooga, Beverly Moultrie, commented on the importance of this event:

“The partnership that we have established between Big Brother Big Sister and the city of Chattanooga is very important because we believe in mentoring and we believe in being able to impact the live of youth in such a way that it prepares them for the future and lets them know that they’re important important to our city now and as well as in the future,”

Big Brothers Big Sisters is encouraging anyone who has a desire to mentor to reach out and contact their office.