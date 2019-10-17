“The Batman” casts Paul Dano as the Riddler

It’s been a big week for Gotham City. After

According to Entertainment Tonight, Dano’s version of the classic supervillain will be named Edward Nashton. The criminal mastermind and longtime Batman foe made his comics debut in 1948’s “Detective Comics #140.” He is known for his signature green hat and purple gloves, as well as for using riddles in his crimes.

Dano is known for roles in “There Will Be Blood,” “12 Years a Slave,” “Little Miss Sunshine,” “Love & Mercy,” and Showtime’s “Escape at Dannemora.”

The cast of Matt Reeves’ BATMAN so far. Robert Pattinson is Batman

Zoë Kravitz is Catwoman

Jeffrey Wright is Commissioner Gordon

The announcement comes after it was confirmed that Jonah Hill is no longer in talks for an unspecified role in the reboot. Many believed he was either up for the role of the Riddler or the Penguin.

Robert Pattinson will star as the Caped Crusader, following in the footsteps of Ben Affleck. Affleck was initially set to direct and reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming release, but left the project early on.

Earlier this week, Warner Bros. confirmed that “Big Little Lies” star Zoe Kravitz will take on the role of Catwoman. “Westworld” actor Jeffrey Wright is on board as Commissioner Gordon.

“The Batman” is slated to hit theaters June 25, 2021, and will be written and directed by Matt Reeves — the man behind the last two “Planet of the Apes” films. The film will focus on a young Bruce Wayne as the “world’s greatest detective,” Entertainment Tonight reports.

Warner Bros. did not immediately confirm the casting announcement to CBS News.