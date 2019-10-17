4 adults okay, but dog dies in Soddy Daisy fire

SODDY DAISY, Tenn. (WDEF) – A family of four adults will have to stay somewhere else, after a fire destroyed their home in Soddy Daisy.

That fire claimed the life of a dog.

- Advertisement -

Firefighters from several agencies battled the fire at 1400 Thatcher Road.

The 911 call came in around 7:45 p.m.

Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Department crews found heavy fire on the back and the side of the house.

Related Article: Four Displaced in Chattanooga House Fire

Soddy Daisy, and Dallas Bay firefighters also rushed to the scene.

No one was injured, but the American Red Cross was called in to help the 4 adults.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire, or an estimate of the damages.

(Photos Courtesy: Amy Maxwell)