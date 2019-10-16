Weather Update: Wednesday Night’s Forecast – October 16th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) Chilly Starts, But Looking Great For The Next Couple Of Days!



Expect mostly clear skies through the night time. It will be getting chilly overnight with lows in the low 40’s.

Lots of sunshine returns for Thursday and Friday with highs into the upper 60’s to low 70’s and lows in the low 40’s. Right now Saturday looking dry with some rain moving in Saturday night through the first half of Sunday. Another cold front will move in from the West or the middle of next week as scattered showers and storms will give way to dry and cooler weather for the middle of next week.

73 & 50 are our typical highs and lows for this time of October.

