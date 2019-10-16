United Auto Workers leaders reach deal with GM

- Advertisement -

The United Auto Workers and General Motors have reached a tentative agreement that could end a monthlong strike by nearly 50,000 workers.

Union leaders said the proposed agreement “represents major gains” for workers, although they would not comment on the details. A council of UAW leaders is scheduled to vote on the proposed agreement Thursday, which would then go to a vote by the union’s full membership.

As they vote on the proposed agreement, UAW leaders will also consider whether to end the strike or whether to continue it until the full membership vote.

Workers left their jobs early September 16. They wanted a bigger share of GM’s profits as well as greater job security and a path to permanent jobs for thousands of temporary workers in GM factories. The company wanted to reduce labor costs to a level closer to U.S. factories run by foreign automakers.

