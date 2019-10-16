Student with intellectual disabilities crowned Homecoming Queen

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A Northwest Whitfield High School student with intellectual disabilities was voted Homecoming Queen.

Back from fall break, Vada Cage was proudly wearing her crown and sash in school on Wednesday.

The student body voted for her and the crowd cheered when she won on Friday.

“I was really surprised. I didn’t know it was going to happen when they said my name. It was crazy. I almost started crying,” Cage said.

She says she has an intellectual disability, so this means a lot.

“It show that everyone that has a different disability can do anything they want if they set their minds to it and their dreams,” Cage said.

Her special education teacher, Amanda Moore, was moved.

“It was great that the kids voted her on there, because Vada is what you expect to have in a homecoming representative. She represents Northwest well, she loves our school,” Moore said.

Moore says this sends a message to the other students she teaches.

“For my kids to see one of my girls, one of our kids on a homecoming court, for my other students they can think they can do lots more than people think they can do,” Moore said.

She doesn’t want students to limit themselves based on their disability.

“Go out and try to achieve anything you can and have confidence in yourself,” Moore said.

“I don’t let it set me back. I don’t let anything stand in my way. I come in and I come swinging,” Cage said.

Eight Seniors were in the running for Homecoming Queen.