Broken Thumb and Broken Hand Not Slowing Down Mocs LB Marshall Cooper

It has been a challenging senior year for Mocs Linebacker Marshall Cooper. The Hixson native broke his right thumb at the end of fall camp, and then broke his left hand against Tennessee. Despite a pair of taped up hands, Cooper is still the team’s second leading tackler. He also has one of the best thumbs down moves you’ll ever see. Or maybe you wish you didn’t see.

Reporter:”Can you demonstrate what you can do with your thumb?”

Cooper:”Oh no. (laughter) My thumb can like move a little bit. (chuckles) It’s a little messed up. I got a little splint on my right hand and the left one is yeah, really taped up, so it’s still really hard to like grab people and catch, but I’m trying to adjust to it every week.”