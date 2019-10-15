Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – October 15th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) Showers Developing Later Today, Ending Tomorrow, & Cooler Temperatures Returning Temporarily.



Tuesday Morning: Clouds increasing along with a mild start for the day. A few areas of fog are also possible. Morning lows between 55 & 60.

Tuesday Afternoon: Clouds increasing along with a a few showers rolling through. Slightly cooler with a high between 71 & 74. This instability will continue for several hours, but there will not by a significant accumulation of rain.

Tuesday Night: A few lingering showers will continue, and we’ll also see some of those showers into early morning Wednesday as well. Lows between 57 & 63, a bit cooler in the higher elevations.

The rest of the week appears dry & a bit cooler, and by Friday, highs will return to the lower 70’s. Most of the weekend appears to be dry.

74 & 53 are our typical highs and lows for this time of October.

