Police Investigating Shooting on Brainerd Rd

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF)- Police are investing a shooting on Brainerd Road From Monday afternoon.

Upon arrival, police say a 22 year old female said she had been shot near the gas station in the 4700 block of Brainerd Rd.

She was changing a flat tire when suddenly she heard gunshots, realizing she had been struck. She then transported herself to the hospital by her own vehicle.

Police attempted to locate a crime scene but were unable to do so.

If you have any information on the incident please contact Chattanooga Police 423-698-2525.

You can remain anonymous.