Jennifer Aniston finally joins Instagram and posts photo with “Friends”

Jennifer Aniston has finally joined Instagram and her first photo is already causing a stir. The longtime “Friends” actress posted a selfie with her former castmates, leaving fans in a frenzy.

Aniston, who has famously stayed off social media for years, gave in Tuesday morning and uploaded a photo with Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. She posted it with a fitting caption, too.

“And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻,” she wrote. She also introduced herself as “Jen” in her bio page.

The photo, which got more than 2 million “likes” in a mere three hours, comes weeks after the stars celebrated 25 years since “Friends” first debuted.

Aniston was recently asked about her lack of a social media presence during an interview on E! News with her “The Morning Show” co-star Reese Witherspoon. “I’m on this couch and I’m very happy to be here, and we’ll see what else I get on,” Aniston said.

“I’m only human,” she added. “Eventually, I will cave.”