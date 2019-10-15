I-24 back open after person in distress situation

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Interstate 24 has reopened after it was shut down in both directions near the split Tuesday night.

That’s after law enforcement found themselves dealing with what they called a “person in distress.”

A Chattanooga Police Spokesperson says CIT Officers were able to talk to the man in distress and get him help.

CIT Officers are trained in handling and responding to situations involving mental health crises.

The road closure affected a huge number of drivers.

Traffic was diverted off the interstate before the scene was cleared.