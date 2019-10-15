Golden Apple: Tina Gower

HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF) – Tina Gower wants to make sure her students succeed.

The exceptional education teacher at Hixson High School loves her kids, and does all she can to get them ready for life after school.

- Advertisement -

That’s why she has earned this week’s Golden Apple Award.

Assistant Principal Brian Bray says Gower is the perfect choice for this recognition.

“She goes the extra mile. She works the Special Olympics. She is a coordinator for this area for Special Olympics too. She wears a lot of hats, so for her to receive this award is well deserving.”

Gower says her students are always learning.

It may take them time, but she makes sure they are on the right track.

“I tried to make sure that we are aware of what is available when we do get out of school. We don’t want them sitting at home when they graduate. We want them involved.”

Students say Gower has made a difference in their lives.

Ashley Smiley is one of them.

“She is a nice teacher. And I like being in her class. She helps me by teaching me a lot of new things.”

Gower says she is always there for her kids.

She believes her students can be successful individuals out in the real world, once they graduate.