Felicity Huffman reports to prison to begin 14-day sentence

“Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman, who was

Huffman reported to the federal prison in Dublin, California, and “is prepared to serve” the sentence, her representative said.

- Advertisement -

Huffman, 56, also received one year of probation, 250 hours of community service and a $30,000 fine.

Trending News

The popular television actress has admitted to paying $15,000 in an effort to boost her eldest daughter’s SAT score. In 2017, she paid the $15,000 to William Singer, an admissions consultant who allegedly bribed a test proctor to make corrections on her daughter’s SAT. Her daughter received a score of 1420, approximately 400 points over her PSAT score from the year prior, according to a federal indictment.

Huffman pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy and fraud in May.

Before being sentenced last month, Huffman tearfully apologized to U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani, saying she was “deeply sorry” for her actions. She also apologized directly to her daughter, Sophia.

“I can only say I’m so sorry, Sofia. I was frightened and stupid. I now see all the things I knew was wrong. I realize now that love and truth must go hand in hand. I take full responsibility for my actions,” she said.