Charges dropped against woman accused of child abuse

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – All charges were dismissed against a Chattanooga woman accused of abusing her child on Facebook Live.

Tybresha Sexton was initially charged with aggravated child abuse or neglect, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

- Advertisement -

It stems from an incident last month, where people saw the live video and reported her.

According to a police report, officers say it showed Sexton picking up her baby by one arm and dropping her.

Prosecutors say while the video was disturbing, they did not see anything that qualified as a crime.