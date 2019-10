OOLTEWAH, Tenn (WDEF) -The Hamilton County sheriff’s office is investigating an ATV wreck that killed one juvenile.

The accident happened around 8 o clock Friday evening at the 8200 block of Bell Mill Road in Ooltewah.

Police say the ATV was taking a curve when it lost control and overturned.

The ATV had 3 juveniles inside, 2 were taken to a local hospital and one died from their injuries.

Police are still investigating this incident.