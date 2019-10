CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police need your help to track down a suspect after a 23-year old got shot late last night on Wheeler Avenue.

Just before midnight, Police found out that the person showed up at the hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

- Advertisement -

The victim told officers he was in the 1400 block of Wheeler Avenue at the time he was shot.

There’s no word on the victim’s injuries.

If you know anything about the shooting, call Chattanooga Police.