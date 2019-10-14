Zoe Kravitz to play Catwoman in “The Batman”

“Big Little Lies” star Zoe Kravitz will trade the beaches of Monterey, California for gritty Gotham City as she takes on the role of Catwoman in the upcoming film “The Batman,” Warner Bros. confirmed to Entertainment Tonight . Kravitz will star opposite Robert Pattinson, who plays Bruce Wayne.

“The Batman” is slated to hit theaters June 25, 2021 and will be written and directed by Matt Reeves — the man behind the last two “Planet of the Apes” films. Ben Affleck was initially set to direct and reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming release, but left the project early on.

- Advertisement -

Reeves appeared to acknowledge the casting on Monday afternoon, tweeting a gif of Kravitz.

The film will focus on a young Bruce Wayne as the “world’s greatest detective,” reports ET. Jeffrey Wright and Jonah Hill are also reportedly in talks to join the cast as Commissioner Gordon and a currently unnamed villain, respectively.

Trending News

Anne Hathaway was the most recent actress to don the catsuit in Christopher Nolan’s 2012 film “The Dark Knight Rises,” opposite Christian Bale’s Batman. Julie Newmar was the first actress to portray Gotham City’s feistiest villain in the 1960s “Batman” television series. She took on the Catwoman role from 1966 to 1967.

Halle Barry, Michelle Pfeiffer, Lee Meriwether and Eartha Kitt also famously portrayed the masked antihero and Batman’s longtime love interest in various iterations of the character.

However, Kravitz isn’t a total newbie to the role — she voiced Catwoman in the 2017 animated film “The Lego Batman Movie.”

Warner Bros. did not immediately confirm the casting announcement to CBS News.