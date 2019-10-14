Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – October 14th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) A Great Start For The Week, & Rain Likely Tomorrow & Wednesday.



Monday Morning: Mainly Clear & Cooler, with a few areas of fog. Lows in the mid & upper 4o’s in most areas, a bit cooler along the plateau.

Monday Afternoon: Looking good for the rest of the day, with mostly sunny skies and pleasant conditions, with highs in the mid & upper 70’s. 74 degrees is our “seasonal” high.

Monday Night: Clouds increasing with a few areas of fog & lows between 48 & 52.

Tuesday: Clouds increasing along with a a few showers rolling through. Slightly cooler with a high between 71 & 74.

The rest of the week appears dry & a bit cooler, with lows in the upper 60’s Wednesday & Thursday.

74 & 53 are our typical highs and lows for this time of October.

