Vols Defense Gets Crack at Slowing the Roll of Tide Offense

The Vols defense was dynamite against Mississippi State, allowing just one touchdown. Good luck this weekend against rival Alabama.

Tennessee must find a way to slow the Tide’s roll.

Bama is averaging 51 points a game, second best total in the country.

Alabama and Tennessee. The rivalry known as ‘The Third Saturday in October.’ But Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt says it will feel like a Sunday game, given Bama’s offensive production.

Said Pruitt:”It starts with their quarterback and wide receivers. There would be very few NFL teams that could probably rival that part. I said this last year, and I’ll say it again this year. They really have to work hard to not score 100 points a game. They have to work hard. Coach Saban has been kind. He was kind to us last year. He was kind to a lot of teams last year.”

How do you game plan for an offense like the Crimson Tide’s? Pruitt jokes he’s looking at a high school football script for answers.

Said Pruitt:”There’s a high school team over in Arkansas. They always on-side kick. Okay. They never punt. We have really kind of considered that as our game plan. Just don’t give them the ball.”

As far as the Tennessee offense goes, quarterback Brian Maurer suffered a concussion on this hard tumble against Mississippi State, but it appears he’ll be ready for the Tide in Tuscaloosa.

Said Pruitt:”Brain took some reps last night at practice, so he’s going to be fine I’m sure.”