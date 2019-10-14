Mother wants answers in missing daughter’s case

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — It’s been more than one week since a Red Bank family has seen their 16-year-old daughter.

Daphne Westbrook’s mother, Rhona Curtsinger, is fearing the worst. She says she just wants to know if her daughter is alive.

Westbrook was last seen leaving her father’s home in Saint Elmo on October 6.

She told her mother she was going to be walking her dog Fern.

Last Tuesday, her mother says she received a concerning call from her daughter where she said she wasn’t missing.

Police determined that call came from Dalton.

Since then no one has heard from her.

On Tuesday night, her car was found at the Glenn Falls trailhead on Lookout Mountain, close to her father’s home.

“If she was just going to run away, why wouldn’t she take her car? And she is not using her phone. Both of those things are terrifying, especially with the Internet the way that it is,” Curtsinger said.

Curtsinger says park rangers told her Westbrook’s car was at the trail head for at least 24 hours.

If you have any information about this case, contact Chattanooga Police.