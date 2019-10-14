Man charged with homicide in shooting at Coyote Jacks

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have arrested a man for the deadly shooting at Coyote Jacks.

24-year old Jamycal Johnson faces a charge of criminal homicide.

He’s accused of shooting and killing 19-year old Brandon Rogers at the nightclub on Cowart Street.

Rogers was shot on the patio of the bar in the early morning hours of October 6th.

Homicide Detectives say they made the arrest after reviewing video from the scene, and getting help from the community.

This marked the 3rd homicide around Coyote Jacks in the past three years.

The city said the bar is now closed.