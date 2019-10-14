Mack Truck workers begin strike at plants across 3 states

About 3,600 Mack Truck workers went on strike Sunday at plants in Florida, Pennsylvania and Maryland, the first such walkout in decades.

United Automobile Workers union members, many wearing red T-shirts and carrying signs, began picketing in the morning at the Mack Truck cab and vehicle assembly plant in Macungie, Pennsylvania, where the company says “every Mack truck built for the North American market gets its start.”

Workers also walked out of plants in Middletown, Pennsylvania; Baltimore; Hagerstown, Maryland, and Jacksonville, Florida, the union said. In a statement, the UAW said the workers are striking over a number of issues, including wage increases and job security.

“One of the biggest issues for us is the job security,” Walter Smith, president of the local representing Pennsylvania workers, told WCAU-TV. “I’ve been here for 42 years at Mack Trucks, love working at Mack Trucks. But we need to have our job security.”

“The last 4 years we have helped Mack Truck make significant profit through our work. All we are asking is that the company treat us with the dignity and respect we deserve in making them successful.” Doug Irvine, President of Local 2301 and President of the Mack Truck Council pic.twitter.com/lxBxCYvxZc — UAW (@UAW) October 13, 2019

The Mack Truck strike follows the decision by 46,000 General Motors workers to go on strike, a labor dispute that’s now in its fourth week and is projected to have longer-term ramifications for the auto industry and organized labor. GM is losing an estimated $450 million a week, and the strike could ripple through the economy.

Mack Truck talks

The union said many issues are unresolved with Mack Truck’s management, including wages, job security and pension and health benefits. Union officials say they will be available to reconvene negotiations Oct. 21, nine days after the beginning of picketing.

Mack Trucks President Martin Weissburg said he’s “surprised and disappointed” that the union decided to walk out “rather than to allow our employees to keep building trucks and engines while the parties continued to negotiate.”

Weissburg said in a statement that the two sides had been making progress and have a “positive working relationship.” He said the company had no plans to close any U.S. manufacturing facilities and had on the contrary invested hundreds of millions of dollars in them over the last decade.

Officials remain confident they can reach an agreement that “provides a competitive wage and benefit package for our employees and families, and helps to ensure the company’s competitiveness,” he said.

In 1984, some 9,200 Mack Truck workers went on strike for nine days, closing the manufacturer’s U.S. plants before a tentative agreement was reached, The (Allentown) Morning Call reported.