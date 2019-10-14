CFD: Apartment Fire Appears to be Accidental

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — 32 residents are displaced, after a fire destroyed their apartment building over the weekend.

It happened at the Hamilton Pointe apartment complex on Saturday.

Chattanooga firefighters say it appears to be accidental, but they’re still investigating.

The fire started in a bottom unit of the 1800 building.

The flames quickly spread, destroying that part of the complex.

Several pets, including dogs and a rabbit, died in the fire.

Several families lost everything they owned.

The American Red Cross says the best way to help them, is to give a monetary donation.

“We do over 250 fires every year, and the most efficient way for us to help those families is through a financial donation to the Red Cross at redcross.org,” said Julia Wright, the American Red Cross.

The Hamilton Pointe apartment complex is also taking donations for displaced residents all week.

They’re accepting clothing, canned food items, cash, and gift cards.

Their front office hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.