UPDATE: TBI investigating Bradley Co. officer involved shooting

BRADLEY CO. (WDEF) – The Tennesse Bureau of Investigations is handling the investigation of an officer involved shooting early Sunday morning in Bradley County.

At approximately 2:00 a.m. on Sunday Oct. 13, Bradley County Sheriff’s Office

deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a domestic disturbance near Laguna Drive in Charleston.

The suspect, Lance Leroy MacTaggart was involved in a domestic dispute which had lasted through the night.

The victim was seeking medical treatment when deputies produced an arrest warrant.

Three deputies entered the building and called out MacTaggart’s name, which he responded to from a bedroom, stating that he was armed with a gun. MacTaggart was visible to deputies and was uncooperative.

One of the deputies deployed a taser in an unsuccessful attempt to subdue MacTaggart.

MacTaggard pulled out a handgun and pointed it at deputies; one deputy fired his service weapon and struck MacTaggart in the shoulder with a non-fatal wound.

MacTaggart was taken to Tennova Medical Center and will be booked into Bradley County Jail on four counts of aggravated assault following his release from the hospital.