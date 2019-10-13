Bama-LSU Number One and Number Two in Latest AP Poll

NEW YORK (AP) – LSU moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll, giving the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the country for the 29th time.

The Tigers jumped from No. 5, past No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Ohio State, after beating Florida in a matchup of unbeaten teams. LSU received 12 first-place votes Sunday in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Alabama received 30 first-place votes and is No. 1 for the third consecutive week.

Oklahoma is No. 5 and Wisconsin became the first new team to crack the top six after Georgia became the highest-ranked team to lose to an unranked team this season. The Bulldogs dropped from third to 10th after losing at home to South Carolina in double overtime. They were among a season-high eight ranked teams to lose this weekend, including four to unranked teams.

Penn State moved up to No. 7. Florida’s loss at LSU cost the ninth-ranked Gators two spots. Notre Dame is No. 8, two spots ahead of Georgia.

Texas slipped four spots to No. 15, the highest ranked team with two losses.

