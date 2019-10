Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – It’s a battle of the unbeatens. Rhea County travels to Red Bank to take on the Lions in our game of the week.

Red Bank hands Rhea County their first loss of the season to stay undefeated. Lions win 36-0.

Check out these highlights!

Tune in every Friday night at 11:15 p.m. for Touchdown Friday Night on News 12 Now!

